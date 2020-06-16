Pick Up Your Summer Reading at the South Orange Public Library

From the South Orange Public Library:

The South Orange Public Library is set to begin lending books out to its patrons this week, thanks to the recent signing of Governor Murphy’s Executive Order 154.

SOPL cardholders can now place requests for pickup. Once library staff has procured the requests, patrons will be contacted to set up a three-hour pickup window. Requests will be placed into secure bags with a designated number and will be distributed in the library lobby using safe practices. Patrons are asked to observe social distancing while waiting and to wear a face covering.

Some pickups have been scheduled for later this week, but a regular schedule will soon be posted, which will include evening and Saturday hours.

“We are delighted to begin Materials Pickup – the request and pickup times for getting books into the hands of our community,” said Library Director Melissa Kopecky. “With health and safety a priority, we are dedicated to extending library services and moving forward.”

Patrons can place requests by logging into their personal library account online at www.sopl.org, by email at [email protected], or by phone during the library’s phone hours (M-W-F 10-3, Tu-Th, 10-8).

Each patron can place up to 5 requests for adult books and 10 children’s books. All books will be checked out for two weeks, with renewals possible based on waitlists.

In addition, the library’s book drops are open and are ready for the return of items checked out since the building closed in March. Patrons are encouraged to return items by July 1. All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours.

The addition of materials pickup expands the services the library has been offering since the COVID-19 crisis began: digital resources including e-books, e-audiobooks, and streaming films, a full schedule of virtual events, and the collection of vital online resources. The public can access the library’s Wifi outside while practicing social distancing and wearing a face covering.

Planning for the library’s Summer Reading Program is well underway and will be announced soon.

For the latest information about the Materials Pickup program, including which collections are available to request, please visit the library’s website, www.sopl.org, or subscribe to its e-newsletter at tinyurl.com/soplnewsletter.