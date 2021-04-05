Report: All NJ Residents 16+ Will Be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning April 19

All New Jersey residents age 16 and over will be eligible to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on April 19, Gov. Phil Murphy announced at a press conference Monday.
This is nearly two weeks earlier than the state’s anticipated date of May 1, according to a report on NJ.com.
There are currently 1,796,798 fully vaccinated people in the state, Murphy said, just under 40% of the goal to have 4.7 million NJ residents vaccinated by June 30.
“We’re going to make our most aggressive push yet” to vaccinate everyone over the age of 16, said Murphy.
For more information on how and where to get vaccinated, visit the NJ COVID-19 website.
Watch the full press conference here.