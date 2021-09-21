COVID-19GovernmentMaplewoodMillburnSouth Orange

September 21: Essex County Reports 92,569 (+145) Cases of COVID-19, 2,805 Deaths

Below is the September 21, 2021 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 987,005 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 179KB)

