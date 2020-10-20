SOMA Two Towns for All Ages: Information on Property Tax Reimbursement Program

From SOMA Two Towns for All Ages:

We are pleased to let our residents know that the Property Tax Reimbursement program commonly known as “Senior Freeze” has been reinstated in the State’s budget and encourage eligible residents to apply.

The income limits for the program have been increased. You may be eligible if:

You were age 65 or older as of December 31, 2018 or receiving disability benefits

You have lived in NJ as a homeowner or renter, continuously, since December 31, 2008 or earlier

You have owned and lived in your house since December 31, 2015 or earlier

Your 2018 property taxes were paid in full before June 1, 2019 and 2019 property taxes were paid in full before June 1, 2020

Your income did not exceed $89,013 in 2018 and $91,505 in 2019l.

Previous applicants should have received an application (the blue book) by mail. If you do not have one, applications can be picked up at your towns’ tax office, printed from the NJ Division of Taxation website at https://www.nj.gov/treasury/taxation/relief.shtml or by calling 1-800-882-6597.

Assemblywoman Mila Jasey has arranged for the annual information session on this important program to be held virtually on Wednesday, October 21 at 4pm. NJ Division of Taxation staff will explain eligibility, the application process and answer your questions via Zoom or by phone:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82304400660?pwd=ZWpud1pUS2pKbXZTTmIvQTNDbGcrUT09

Meeting ID: 823 0440 0660

Passcode: 764035

By phone: (646) 558 8656

If you cannot attend the live presentation on the 21st, a recording of last year’s presentation can be found at https://www.somatwotownsforallages.org/property-tax-relief

We appreciate the support of our Senior Advisory Committees, the South Orange Board of Trustees, the Maplewood Township Committee and our NJ Assembly Representatives, Mila Jasey and John McKeon, in highlighting the importance of this program and fighting to reinstate the necessary funding in this year’s budget.