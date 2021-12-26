South Orange Recycling Pickup Halted by Worker Shortage, Drop Off Available at Public Works

From the Township of South Orange Village:

Due to an employee shortage caused by COVID-19, Giordano Recycling will be unable to perform this week’s regularly scheduled recycling pickup.

To accommodate affected residents, the Department of Public Works recycling facility will be open an extra two days this week. In addition to normal hours on Tuesday and Thursday, the facility will also be accepting recyclable materials on Wednesday, December 28. The hours will remain the same 7:00 am to 4:30 pm. The facility will also now be open on January 1, 2022 from 8:00 am to noon.

Any resident visiting the facility must abide by the current COVID-19 protocols and wear a face mask while using the facility, maintain a socially responsible distance of six feet from other visitors and should be able to remove and dispose of items from vehicles without employee assistance.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we hope everyone has a very Happy Holidays.

