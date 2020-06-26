South Orange Virtual Town Hall Meeting June 30 to Discuss Reopening of Pool, Sports & Recreation

From the Village of South Orange:

Join us for a meeting discussing various topics as we are returning to business. There will be discussions about how the the community pool will operate, sports will resume and recreation programs will take place as we progress through the summer.

Peter Travers, the director of recreation and cultural affairs, will be present to answer questions the public may have about the departments offerings and plans as the state continues to modify restrictions.

We hope you can join us for this virtual town hall on Tuesday, June 30th at 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM. Please visit southorange.org for information on how to log into the WebEx event or watch us on Facebook Live.