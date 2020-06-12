Treetop Adventure, MiniGolf Safari at South Mountain Recreation Complex Reopens June 12

From the Office of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that Treetop Adventure and Zip Line and the miniGOLF Safari at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex will reopen on Friday, June 12th. Procedures have been put in place to promote social distancing among visitors and sanitize all equipment.

“We are pleased to be able to slowly reopen our attractions at the South Mountain Recreation Complex. The Treetop Adventure and miniGOLF Safari are popular activities and will give children and families something fun to do as the school year comes to a close,” DiVincenzo said. “We ask that visitors to our park to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and respect others. We want everyone to be able to enjoy our open spaces and recreation activities while they remain safe and do their part to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus,” he added.

The Treetop Adventure and Zip Line will be open on Friday, June 12th at 10 a.m. Subsequent operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day of the week. Online registration is required. Entry to the Treetop Adventure and Zip Line is by the Education Building. For pricing information, visit the website. (Turtle Back Zoo is still closed to the public.)

The miniGOLF Safari will reopen on Friday, June 12th from 2-8 p.m. Hours on Saturdays and Sundays will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays from 2-7 p.m. and Fridays from 2-8 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children.

In collaboration with the County Health Officer, the following guidelines were established: All visitors to the Treetop Adventure and Zip Line and miniGOLF Safari must wear face coverings. Social distancing is required while patrons are waiting to enter the attraction and while at the attraction. All equipment will be sanitized after each use. Those visiting the Treetop Adventure will have their temperature scanned upon entry.