What NJ’s New COVID-19 Restrictions Mean for Restaurants in Maplewood

From the Township of Maplewood:

On November 10, 2020 Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 194, which includes new COVID-19 mitigation measures. The measures include restrictions on seating and hours for restaurants, bars, clubs, and lounges, and prohibition of interstate indoor K-12 and youth sports.

“As cases of COVID-19 increase across the country and in our state, we must take all measures necessary to stop the spread,” said Governor Murphy. “In the interest of public health, we are requiring modifications in operations for businesses that serve food and drinks, and temporarily prohibiting interstate games and tournaments for indoor K-12 sports. We must come together as a state to once again beat back this deadly virus and to save lives.”

We understand these are difficult times. The Township of Maplewood and its staff are here to assist residents and business owners in navigating our changing environment and ensuring that all of our businesses have the support they need to continue thriving during this time.

Below is a list of resources and information that business owners can leverage to continue their operations safely during the pandemic.

Sidewalk Retail Permit – sidewalk retail permits are still available, merchants are also permitted to use township owned parking lots for outdoor markets.

Outdoor Dining Application – sidewalk dining within 100 feet of either direction is still available provided the consent of adjoining merchants has been secured.

Outdoor Heater Application

Outdoor Heating for Tents

COVID Attestation Form

Resources for Business Owners

Essex County Small Business Lease Emergency Assistance Grant Program

This grant funding is designed to help small businesses and nonprofit agencies in Essex County that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic pay their rent. Essex County businesses and nonprofit agencies will be able to apply for as much as a $30,000 grant.

Applications will be available beginning Monday, November 16, at the Essex County Office of Small Business Development website at www.ecsmallbiz.org. This grant will be awarded on a first come first serve basis.

INFORMATIONAL WEBINAR

A webinar to explain the application process will be presented Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. Registration for the webinar is required. To register, visit bit.ly/EssexCounty_Grants

GUIDELINES – PDF Versions

State COVID Business Portal

Maplewood Township Business Portal

Township Resources and Contact Information:

Maplewood Police Department – 973-762-3400

Maplewood Fire Department – 973-762-6500

Maplewood Department Of Community Development Permit Applications – 973-762-8120 Ext. 3700

Maplewood Township Clerk Permit Applications – 973-762-8120 Ext. 2101

QUESTIONS?

Any inquiries or questions related to Code Enforcement can be directed to our Director of Community Development at 973-762-8120 Ext. 3400 or via email to [email protected]

Inquiries and guidance on public health matters can be director to our Health Officer at 973-762-8120 Ext. 4400 or via email to [email protected]

Questions or Inquiries on obtaining temporary permits related to outdoor dining can be directed to the Township Clerk at 973-762-8120 Ext. 2100 or via email to [email protected]

REGARDING THE USE OF OUTDOOR HEATERS

The Fire Department is working to accommodate restaurants in Maplewood to allow for the safe operation of outdoor heaters where permitted. With safety in mind, please follow these guidelines:

All heating appliances (electrical or gas fired) shall be approved by the Fire Department.

There shall not be any propane tank in or under a tent/awning/canopy/enclosed outdoor structure.

Any electrical heating device shall be plugged directly into an outlet. If this is not possible, the use of approved extension cords may be granted by the Fire Department.

Any heating device shall be kept a minimum of 36 inches away from combustible materials.

All fire extinguishers in the business using an outdoor space shall be current with their testing (within a year) and easily accessible.

Examples of permitted heaters Include: Digital Ceramic Tower Heaters and Portable Radiant Propane Heaters.

Notice that the Township’s previously adopted Resolutions in support of outdoor dining and sidewalk retail set to expire at the end of this year are being extended throughout 2021 – including the pedestrian mall in the evenings on Maplewood Avenue, weather permitting:

RESOLUTION NO. 120-20 RESOLUTION TO MODIFY CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 187 OF THE CODE OF THE TOWNSHIP OF MAPLEWOOD ENTITLED “OUTDOOR DINING”

RESOLUTION NO. 121-20 RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING FIFTEEN (15) MINUTE CURBSIDE PARKING AT THE MAPLEWOOD MEMORIAL LIBRARY

RESOLUTION NO. 122-20 RESOLUTION TO MODIFY THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 257 OF THE CODE OF THE TOWNSHIP OF MAPLEWOOD ENTITLED “VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC”

RESOLUTION NO. 123-20 Allowing for the modification of signs and street graphics

RESOLUTION NO. 124-20 Resolution to modify the provisions of chapter 239 of the code of the Township of Maplewood entitled “Streets and Sidewalks”

RESOLUTION NO. 125-20 Resolution to modify the provisions to chapter 206 of the code of The Township of Maplewood entitled “Public Property, Use of”