Durand-Hedden Hosts Gingerbread House Contest, Pictures With Santa & More Dec. 10

The following is a press release from Maplewood Township/Durand-Hedden House & Garden:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – December 2023 –The clever and inventive entries to the 2023 Durand-Hedden Gingerbread House Contest will be displayed at Durand-Hedden House & Garden on Sunday, December 10, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Take photos with our “Victorian Santa.” Shop the Country Store to find inexpensive and unique historic-themed gifts for family, friends and teachers. RSVPs are appreciated at DurandHedden.org.

Sign up at DurandHedden.org to enter this year’s Gingerbread House Contest.

Registration forms are due by Friday, December 8, by 5 pm.

Entries must be dropped off on Saturday, December 9, from 1 pm to 3 pm followed by the judging.

Details, rules, and entry forms are available at DurandHedden.org.

About Durand-Hedden House and Garden

The Durand-Hedden House and Garden Association is Maplewood’s historical house museum, dedicated to creating engaging and informative educational programs and materials about the local history of Maplewood and surrounding communities, natural history, and other related topics. The House, at 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, is open once a month between September and June. For more information visit our website at durandhedden.org. To arrange group tours,

write to info@durandhedden.org. You can also find us on Facebook.