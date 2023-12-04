Arts & CultureHolidayMaplewood

Durand-Hedden Hosts Gingerbread House Contest, Pictures With Santa & More Dec. 10

by

Deadline to enter the Gingerbread House Contest is Dec. 8, 5 p.m. Drop off houses Dec. 9, 1-3pm.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The following is a press release from Maplewood Township/Durand-Hedden House & Garden:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – December 2023 –The clever and inventive entries to the 2023 Durand-Hedden Gingerbread House Contest will be displayed at Durand-Hedden House & Garden on Sunday, December 10, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Take photos with our “Victorian Santa.” Shop the Country Store to find inexpensive and unique historic-themed gifts for family, friends and teachers. RSVPs are appreciated at DurandHedden.org.

Sign up at DurandHedden.org to enter this year’s Gingerbread House Contest.

  • Registration forms are due by Friday, December 8, by 5 pm.
  • Entries must be dropped off on Saturday, December 9, from 1 pm to 3 pm followed by the judging.
  • All entries will be displayed in the Carriage House at Durand-Hedden on Sunday, December 10.

Details, rules, and entry forms are available at DurandHedden.org.

About Durand-Hedden House and Garden

The Durand-Hedden House and Garden Association is Maplewood’s historical house museum, dedicated to creating engaging and informative educational programs and materials about the local history of Maplewood and surrounding communities, natural history, and other related topics. The House, at 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, is open once a month between September and June. For more information visit our website at durandhedden.org. To arrange group tours,
write to info@durandhedden.org. You can also find us on Facebook.

Related Articles

Millburn Gallery Hosts Retrospective of Humberto ‘Ray’ Ramos—Artist...

Maplewood Township Earns Sustainable Jersey Silver Certification and...

Pedestrian Struck in Hit-and-Run on Parker & Hudson...

After Impassioned and Emotional Public Debate, BOE Ends...

PHOTOS: New SOMSD Supt. Dr. Kevin Gilbert Visits...

Avenue Pub Aims for a Soft Opening in...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE