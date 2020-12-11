Holiday Small Business Highlight: Mada in Maplewood

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

Located on “Ridgewood Row,” Mada is a clothing and home goods store owned by Julia Briggs. Its snug minimalistic design allows for an array of products to be sold, such as clothing staples, candles, jewelry, lotions and its recent addition of books. Briggs said, “Mada is a shop and textile studio. Curated for people who love clothes, value what they own, and care about how it’s made.”

Mada also hosts sewing workshops and other creative projects. Follow the store on Instagram @shopmada.us.

Mada

410 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, NJ

Instagram: @shopmada.us