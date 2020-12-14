Holiday Small Business Highlight: West Village Consignments in Maplewood

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

Owned and operated by Sarah Barrows Hayden, West Village Consignments is a clothing consignment store on “Ridgewood Row” for women and children. Hayden’s store has outerwear, bottoms, shoes, tops and accessories such as jewelry and purses, matching its unique colorful and comfortable style which uses its space to house a range of products. West Village also has smaller items such as skin care goods and stickers.

Hayden said, “We opened 7 plus years ago with the wish to share our life-long love of thrifting. We appreciate great bargains…and also the idea of reusing goods and keeping them from the landfill. We believe that something doesn’t have to be new to be perfect! While our end of season sale starts after the new year, we would love to offer the following holiday special: mention this article and receive 20% off your purchase!”

For more updates and sales, follow @westvillageclothing on Instagram.

West Village Consignments

410 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, NJ