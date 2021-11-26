Arts & CultureBusinessHolidaySouth Orange

Hometown Holiday Returns to South Orange With Santa, Tree Lighting & ‘Elf’ Screening Dec. 11

by The Village Green
The Village Green
South Orange Downtown will be hosting its annual Hometown Holiday celebration on Saturday, December 11. The day-long event will include:

  • 9:00 a.m.: A screening of “Elf,” the holiday classic starring Will Ferrell, Bob Newhart, Zoe Deschanel and Ed Asner, at The Village at SOPAC cinemas.
  • 10:30 a.m.: Selfies with Santa at The Village at SOPAC cinemas.
  • 3-5:00 p.m.: Crafts, special treats, Elf entertainment and a special visit from Santa at Spiotta Park.
  • 5:00 p.m.: Tree lighting with a special performance by the Columbia High School Choir at 76 South Orange Avenue.

For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.

Find out more about the South Orange Downtown Open Air Holiday Market.

