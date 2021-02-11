Maplewood and South Orange Businesses Offer Local Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but there’s still time to find the perfect gift and support local businesses in Maplewood and South Orange.

Many restaurants are offering special deals for a romantic Valentine’s Day meal. Bistro d’Azur, Bunny’s Sports Bar, The Fox & Falcon, Toro Loco and The Order are all offering Valentine’s Day specials. Pandang and Reservoir Restaurant are also open for indoor dining and takeout on Valentine’s Day.

Sweet lovers may want to check out Dry Goods Refillery in Maplewood. They are offering customizable candy gift boxes for $30. All gift boxes come with a card and paper heart decorations. If cheesecake is your favorite Valentine’s Day dessert, Town Hall Deli in South Orange is taking orders. Call 973-762-4900 to place your order. Other sweet treats are available from Cait & Abby (15 Sloan St), Carvel (109 South Orange Ave.) or Cold Stone Creamery (3 Sloan St.).

For a more interactive Valentine’s Day experience, pick up a baking or cocktail kit from Kitchen a la Mode in South Orange. Shoppers can stop by their store or order online.

Flowers are a classic Valentine gift, and Victor’s Florist in South Orange is taking orders. Stop in, visit their website, or call 973-762-2430 to place your order.

For a unique Valentine’s Day experience, look no further than Express Yourself Studios in Maplewood. They are hosting a Couples’ Cocktails and Canvas painting event Friday, Feb. 12. This event will be held in person, so seating is limited and masks and gloves are required. If you want to celebrate at home, they are also offering a virtual Coffee and Canvas painting event on Sunday, Feb. 15. All supplies are available for purchase online, and curbside pickup is available.

If you’ve been missing the live concert experience, South Orange Performing Arts Center is selling tickets for singer Carla Morrison’s livestream on Valentine’s Day.

Give the gift of relaxation with a gift card from Shakti Yoga & Living Arts in Maplewood. The gift card can be used on classes, massages and merchandise.

Sparkling gifts of jewelry are always a great Valentine’s Day Gift, and Maker + Muse in Maplewood has an online Valentine Gift Guide to help you make your selection. Local delivery and in-store pickup are available. For a fashionable Valentine’s Day gift, MOD Studio in South Orange is offering Valentine’s Day-themed apparel and accessories.

Don’t leave the kids out of the Valentine’s Day fun. Sparkhouse Toys in South Orange has a great selection, and free gift wrapping is available.

If you still can’t decide what to get, Down Town Gift Cards are valid at more than 25 downtown businesses in South Orange through March 31.