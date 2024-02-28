Maplewood to Host 1st Annual Ramadan Moon Lighting Event March 10

Maplewood will be hosting its first annual Ramadan Moon Lighting on Sunday, March 10 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo.

Members of the local Middle Eastern and Muslim communities are raising funds to pay for purchase and storage of the illuminated moon to display at the gazebo through the month.

The event was inspired by neighboring West Orange, which will be hosting a crescent moon lighting for Ramadan at its town hall and displaying the illuminated moon throughout Ramadan.

The Maplewood event is sponsored by SOMA’s Middle Eastern and Muslim Community, the Township of Maplewood, and the Springfield Avenue Partnership.