Need a Change of Scene? Celebrate in Summit for the Holidays

From Summit Downtown Inc.:

Summit Downtown is excited to announce the downtown holiday events and initiatives for 2020: Celebrate in Summit, Carriages & Carolers, and NEW this year The HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt. The Summit VISA Gift Cards, accepted at over 100 Summit businesses city-wide, are also available this holiday season so people can support Summit businesses by giving the gift of local! More information on holiday events and Summit VISA Gift Cards can be found on summitdowntown.org.

The HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt throughDecember 19

A great new event for everyone! The HillTop Elves are hidden within 80 different downtown Summit businesses or in the storefront windows; shoppers and their families are urged to wander downtown in search of the HillTop Elf! The more elves you find, the better chance to win! No purchase is necessary. Scavenger Hunt Forms are available at all participating businesses or can be downloaded off the SDI website. The participating businesses are listed on the form where shoppers identify where they saw the elf at each business (see below). Completed forms must be turned in by 4PM on Saturday, December 19 to be entered to win $500 Summit VISA Gift Card. 10 runners up will also each win $100 gift cards. Summit VISA Gift Cards are accepted by over 100 Summit businesses and make great holiday gifts! The winning completed forms will be drawn on Monday, December 21; winners will be notified by email.

HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt Form Pick Up/Drop Off Locations:

Summit Downtown, Inc. Office, 18 Bank St, Suite 108

Sweet Nothings, 26 Beechwood Rd.

Badawang Art, 37 Maple St.

Tea and Oranges, 316 Springfield Ave.

Regal Bank, 360 Springfield Ave.

The Wine List of Summit, 417 Springfield Ave.

(See HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt forms attached below.)

Celebrate in Summit ● Saturday, December 19 ● 1-4PM

Shop, dine, and celebrate right in downtown Summit this holiday season! There will be music throughout town, hot chocolate, and Horse and Carriage rides from 1-4pm at Lyric Park (corner of Beechwood Road and Bank Street). At the Promenade at 426 Springfield Ave, an ice carver will be making holiday sculptures out of ice! Come see him in the act from 1-3pm; the sculptures will be at the Promenade for as long as weather allows. All activities are free to the public. Special thanks to Major Sponsor Sunrise Senior Living for making this event possible!

Carriages & Carolers ● 1-4pm ● November 28, December 5, 12 and 19

Take a break from your downtown shopping to enjoy holiday music, strolling carolers and brass, and free Horse and Carriage rides from 1-4pm Saturdays November 28, December 5, 12 and 19. The boarding location will be Lyric Park, located at the corner of Bank Street and Beechwood Road. Use 17 Beechwood Road for GPS. Masks and social distancing will be required.

FREE Holiday Shopper Parking

Courtesy of the City of Summit and Summit Downtown, Inc., there will be FREE holiday shopper parking December 12-27 at 90-minute meters, in the Bank St. Lot, and on the 1st floor of the Tier Garage on Springfield Ave.

Summit VISA Gift Cards

Looking for a new way to support local Summit businesses while giving a great gift to that special someone? Accepted atover 100 Summit businesses, both in and outside the downtown, Summit VISA Gift Cards are available for purchase at summitdowntown.org. Don’t know what to get? Get Summit Gift Cards!

Farmers Market Extension for the Holidays!

Sundays, December 13 and 20, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Due to new distancing requirements during the COVID-19 epidemic, the Market’s location has been changed this season to Park & Shop Lot #1, at the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue in order to provide more space between the vendors and for the customers to remain safe. For the new layout of the vendors, click here for a map you can print out and take with you to the market.

Since safety is our first priority, new COVID-19 Market guidelines have been developed for our vendors and for the public to ensure and safeguard our farmers, customers and the community from the further spread of COVID-19. Masks or face coverings will be required for both customers and vendors. Painted lines on the sidewalk outside of Park & Shop Lot #1 will provide a social distancing guide while waiting to enter the market; customers are also required to remain 6 feet from others inside the Market. Customers will enter at the vehicle entrance on DeForest Avenue and exit at the alleyway at the back of the parking lot near Woodland Ave. At this time, dogs will not be permitted in the market and we ask to limit family members attending the market. Only vendors will be allowed to handle their own merchandise so customers will need to shop individually with the vendor at each stand. The vendors will also offer a touchless pay system in addition to cash.

