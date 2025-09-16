Maplewood Village Alliance Pushes for Paid Parking to Unlock Business Access & Reduce Congestion

From The Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA), through its Strategic Planning & Parking Committee, is urging the Maplewood Township Committee to launch a one-year pilot paid parking program in Maplewood Village. On Tuesday, September 16, the MVA shared a public memorandum within the Township Committee for consideration outlining the details of the proposed pilot program. The goal: to address Maplewood’s long-standing parking challenges by improving efficiency, enhancing access for visitors, and generating new revenue to be reinvested directly into community improvements.

The MVA’s proposed pilot is based on years of research and extensive data demonstrating that paid parking is an essential component of an effective parking strategy. Most recently, Maplewood’s Master Plan, adopted in 2023 and prepared by urban planning experts with extensive stakeholder outreach, formally recommends the implementation of paid parking in the Village. According to the International Downtown Association, effectively managed paid parking leads to approximately four times more turnover of parking spaces per day.

“Paid parking is a proven best practice for ensuring efficiency in high-demand downtowns,” said ErinRose Baldry, Executive Director of the MVA. “Parking has been a persistent problem for both the public and business owners. Experts have repeatedly confirmed that paid parking improves turnover, efficiency, and equity. Yet it has never been implemented. It’s time to move forward.”

MVA Board President Amy Howlett added, “The status quo is not working. While paid parking won’t solve every issue, a pilot program will provide invaluable data to help us understand whether efficiencies improve.”

Below is a copy of the memorandum proposing the paid parking pilot program:

Why Paid Parking, Why Now

Maplewood Village continues to struggle with low turnover of parking spaces and inconsistent enforcement, challenges that discourage customers and limit business growth. Unlike neighboring towns such as Montclair, Summit, South Orange, and Madison, Maplewood has not adopted a paid parking program, leaving its business district at a disadvantage.

The MVA emphasizes that enforcement without paid parking is not sufficient to guarantee turnover or fairness. Paid parking, paired with smart enforcement technology, is the most effective way to prevent abuse of spaces, reduce congestion, and create a more user-friendly system.

Community & Merchant Input

To ensure the proposal reflects the needs of those most directly affected, the MVA conducted multiple surveys and focus group meetings with merchants and commercial property owners. The majority of participants expressed support for a pilot paid parking program, recognizing that improved turnover and uniform enforcement would benefit both businesses and customers.

Local merchant Julie Pauly, owner of The Able Baker, said “Parking in Maplewood Village has always been a precious commodity. It makes sense to charge for it, especially with reasonable rates and easy-to-use parking apps.”

Benefits of a Paid Parking Pilot

The goal, if adopted, would increase customer access by improving parking turnover and availability, provide consistent, equitable enforcement through license plate recognition technology, and reduce congestion and pollution caused by drivers circling for free spaces. The program would also generate new revenue for community reinvestment projects such as street activation, enhanced beautification, public art, public space enhancements, and improved wayfinding.

Next Steps

The MVA is calling on the Township Committee to open public discussions and information sessions so the community can share their input. If approved by the Township Committee, the MVA hopes that the proposed pilot would launch in early 2026, operate for one year, and then be evaluated based on data, community feedback, and revenue performance.

“The MVA is an interested stakeholder, but the decision lies with the Township Committee,” said ErinRose Baldry, Executive Director of the MVA. “We are simply asking them to consider this option because the current situation is not working.”

About the Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA)

The MVA is a nonprofit Special Improvement District that partners with local businesses, property owners, and the Township to enhance the vitality of Maplewood Village. Through strategic planning, beautification, events, and advocacy, the MVA works to ensure Maplewood remains a vibrant, welcoming community for residents and visitors.