South Orange Village Council to Return to In-Person Meetings

After the last few years of virtual meetings, South Orange Village Council will soon be meeting in person again — this time with a virtual component for those who still want to tune in from the comfort of home.

The Council has held several Town Halls in the meeting room at the renovated Baird Community Center at 5 Mead Street, and some members of the public have asked when council meetings would be held there.

The answer is: starting September 29.

The Council generally meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, except this month the next meeting will be on the fifth Monday (Sept. 29) because of Rosh Hashanah.

That meeting will be at The Baird meeting room. For the virtual component, Village Administrator Julie Doran said the Village will be moving to Zoom, “so anybody who doesn’t typically use Zoom might want to download it now and get ready to attend on the Zoom platform.”