Socially Distanced Dickens Village to Open in Maplewood Village Dec. 5

From former Mayor Ellen Davenport, director, Dickens Village:

There have been many changes in our lives this year due to the pandemic, but long-held traditions like Maplewood’s Dickens Village can bring a special joy and peace to us all.

For this reason the Maplewood Village Alliance is pleased to announce that Dickens Village will once again come to Ricalton Square on December 5, 12 and 19 from 1-3 p.m. It will be a modified version of Dickens Village due to COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed and monitored at all times so that we can maintain a safe environment for everyone.

The houses will be decorated and the tree will be lit and Santa will be there for socially-distanced visits and pictures. To make sure that Santa knows what children (and adults too) are wishing for, there will be a special mailbox for “Letters to Santa”.

Mayor Frank McGehee will officiate at the Tree Lighting on December 5 at 4:30 p.m. This will be a drive-by event at Ricalton Square. Everyone is encouraged to ride by or park in the parking lot but to remain in their cars.

Due to the economic burden of the pandemic on businesses, we are not requesting donations this year.

Here’s to a happy, safe, and prosperous Christmas and holiday season.

See you at Dickens’ Village!

Ellen Davenport, Director

Dickens Village

Dickens Village 2020

December 5, 12, and 19 — Houses Open

From 1 – 3 pm – Houses will be open for viewing. Santa will be in Ricalton Square for socially-distanced visits and photos.

December 5 — Tree Lighting

4:30 pm – Mayor Frank McGehee will light the Holiday Tree. This is a drive-by event at Ricalton Square. Everyone is encouraged to drive around the Square or park in the parking lot. Please remain in your car.

December 15 (Tuesday) — Menorah Lighting

6:15 pm Ricalton Square

This is a modified version of Dickens Village due to COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing will be observed and monitored at all times so that a safe environment can be maintained for everyone.