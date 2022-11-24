Springfield Avenue Yale Corner WNTR Market Returns November 26

BusinessHolidayMaplewood

Once again, the Springfield Avenue Partnership is creating a winter wonderland with the WNTR Holiday Market at Yale Corner.

“We’ll have makers of all kinds, local merchants, and holiday themed entertainment throughout each event,” wrote SAP Executive Director Nicole Dooskin Wallace on Instagram. “Join us to do your holiday shopping and support small businesses or sign up to participate as a vendor or entertainer.”

The 2022 WNTR Market will run on five dates:

NOV. 26 (SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY0
DEC. 10, 11, 17, &18
11:30PM-3:30PM
Yale Corner
1866 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ

The market will include gifts, food, and local wares, and feature a rotating cast of music and entertainment, and over 20 local makers and merchants.

Brought to you by Springfield Avenue Partnership, in partnership with the NJ Neighborhood Preservation Program.

Apply to be a vendor here.

