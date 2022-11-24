Springfield Avenue Yale Corner WNTR Market Returns November 26

Once again, the Springfield Avenue Partnership is creating a winter wonderland with the WNTR Holiday Market at Yale Corner.

“We’ll have makers of all kinds, local merchants, and holiday themed entertainment throughout each event,” wrote SAP Executive Director Nicole Dooskin Wallace on Instagram. “Join us to do your holiday shopping and support small businesses or sign up to participate as a vendor or entertainer.”

The 2022 WNTR Market will run on five dates:

NOV. 26 (SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY0

DEC. 10, 11, 17, &18

11:30PM-3:30PM

Yale Corner

1866 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ