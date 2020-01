From Victoria Carter

[photo credit] llewellynpark.com

Llewellyn Park is an idyllic, gated hillside enclave in West Orange, New Jersey. Boasting fairytale-like castles, romantic landscapes, and rich history, Llewellyn Park is a lovely place to call home. Its 175 . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.