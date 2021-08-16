MaplewoodReal EstateSouth OrangeSponsored

Realtor Vanessa Pollock Announces Issue 2 of the Pollock Journal, Recently Published in Matters Magazine

by Pollock Properties Group
written by Pollock Properties Group
From Pollock Properties Group

 

Vanessa Pollock, founder of Pollock Properties Group, is pleased to announce that Issue 2 of the Pollock Journal is arriving in mailboxes, inside the “Back to School” edition of Matters Magazine.  After the overwhelming success of the first issue about “arriving home,” Vanessa is thrilled to share this new issue, the theme of which is “what we learned.” Notable voices from the SOMA community share the lessons they learned during the trying times of the past 18 months. Contributors include: First Lady of Maplewood Marie McGehee, Owner of local small business “A Paper Hat” Mika Braakman, author and journalist Mike Ayers, Interior Stylist Elana Nanscawen, SOMS teacher Brandon Hillman, and art conservationists Sally Unsworth, Judy Wukitsch and Sherry Sacks, as well as members of the Design, Staging and Sales force at Pollock Properties Group.

Vanessa says, “We are thrilled to present this showcase of the community, people and homes that inspire us and what the season we have weathered together has taught us.” 

Look for the Pollock Journal this weekend in print in your SOMA mailbox, inserted inside of Matters Magazine, or check it out digitally here now:  pollockjournal.com

If you live outside of SOMA and would like a print copy mailed to you, please email PollockGroupExecutiveAssistant@gmail.com

Discover your home’s value & see our latest homes for sale: www.PollockPropertiesGroup.com

973-544-8484 direct

973-376-0033 office

 

