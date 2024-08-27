Anne Nye, 91, Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Woman of Faith

Anne Nye, devoted wife, loving mother, and beloved grandmother, went to be with the Lord on August 18. She was 91.

Anne was born in Newark, NJ on November 11, 1932. After graduating high school, Anne graduated from beauty school and became a beautician for several years, until she left to start her family. She was a devoted mother to her three children. Later in life, she had a fulfilling career with Visiting Nurses in Morristown, where she retired. In retirement, Anne volunteered as an advocate for nursing home patients, which she found very rewarding. Anne enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking, tennis, and skiing.

Anne was remarried to Charles Nye on September 9, 1985, and they enjoyed 36 happy years together in their home in Montville, NJ. Anne and Charles enjoyed skiing, camping, and traveling together. They loved going to their favorite getaway in Lancaster, PA. Anne enjoyed collecting owl figurines, which was a reflection of her quiet wisdom. She also collected angel figurines and artwork, which was a reflection of her profound faith. Anne was known for her amazing Thanksgiving dinner, which she loved to host for her family and extended family for many years. Anne’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Anne was a faithful member of “The Chapel” church in Lincoln Park for 20 years and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Anne will be deeply missed by her family, who will forever remember her kind spirit and sassy personality.

Anne is predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles Nye. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Dickson (Chris) and Debbie DiBernardo, and her son, Raymond DiBernardo, grandchildren Casey Dickson, Grace Richards, Daniella, Raymond, and Kevin Di Bernardo; great-grandchild Genevive Rose, and her dear sister, Judy Ferrentino.

Instead of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association Of New Jersey at 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07068 would be appreciated.

Anne Nye’s obituary was first published by the Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home.