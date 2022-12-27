Charles K. Stern, CHS Class of 2017, ‘A Heart As Big As The World’

Early on Tuesday, December 13, Charles Keaton Stern lost his 8-year long, hard-fought battle with leukemia and died at home in his sleep with a smile on his face. Charles was a 2017 graduate of Columbia High and earned a bachelor’s degree cum laude from University of Hartford in Political Science in 2022.

Charles loved sports, especially his NY Yankees and Giants. He loved games, especially Overwatch, D&D, and Trivial Pursuit. He loved movies, especially The Godfather, Pulp Fiction, and John Hughes comedies. He loved candy, especially Gushers and Payday. He loved traveling, especially to France, Costa Rico, and most recently, to St. Thomas.

But most of all, Charles loved, and was loved, by his family, especially twin sister Maddy, and his friends, especially his BFF Peter. Charles had a winning smile, a wealth of knowledge, and a heart as big as the world that he left much too soon. He will be dearly missed.