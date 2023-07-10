Fallen Firefighter Wayne Brooks Jr.—Loving Father to 2 Columbia High School Grads & Fencers

Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr., 49, who died battling a blaze at Port Newark last week along with fellow Newark firefighter August “Augie” Acabou, is being hailed for his heroism and selflessness.

Beyond being an exceptional firefighter, Brooks was also a devoted father to two young women, both graduates of Columbia High School, inspiring them in the sport of fencing and much more.

An elite high school fencer himself, Brooks shared his enthusiasm for fencing with his daughter Taylor Brooks and stepdaughter Dasia Vaughn, who fenced on the Columbia High School team. Dasia was even a member of the 2012 New Jersey Girls State Championship team.

Per his obituary, “Taylor and Dasia shared in his love for fencing, both excelling in the sport at Columbia High School. Wayne was extremely proud of his daughters’ academic achievements. Dasia graduated from Ramapo College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Taylor graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, with a degree in Nursing. Family and friends looked forward to their epic gatherings year-round where there was music, good times, good food, and lots of love. Everyone was welcome” at Wayne’s home in Union where he eventually settled with his wife Michele.

In a New York Times article, the fire chief who hired Brooks also noted that Brooks brought his fencing skills to firefighting “and attacked fires the way he would confront an opponent in a match.”

“He was always aggressive — he wanted to get in there, get to the heat of the fire,” said former Newark Fire Chief Matthew Cordasco. “He wanted to be on the tip, the guy at the front of the hose, putting out the fire.”

South Orange-Maplewood Supt. of Schools Dr. Ronald Taylor issued the following statement honoring Brooks: “Like so many people in New Jersey, everyone in the School District of South Orange and Maplewood community is heartbroken by the loss of two brave firefighters, Wayne Brooks, Jr., the father of two Columbia High School alumni, and Augusto Acabou. They both were men of service, who put the needs of their community before their own and sacrificed their lives in the course of their duties. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of these men. We are particularly mindful of Firefighter Brooks’ child, Taylor Brooks, who graduated from Columbia High School in 2019, and stepchild, Dasia Vaughn, who graduated in 2014. May they find comfort in the memory of their father’s courage and the tremendous example of service he has left for all of us. ”

“On behalf of the South Essex Fire Department’s Management Committee, I want to express the our profound sorrow in the loss of Newark Firefighters Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr. while fighting the fire aboard the Grande Costa D’avorio at Port Newark,” wrote former Maplewood Mayor and current Township Committee member Victor De Luca in an email. “This tragedy further reminds us of the sacrifices made by our first responders who always put themselves in harms way to protect us. The SEFD offers condolences to the Acabou and Brooks families and to the Newark Fire Department. We will start Tuesday’s Management Committee meeting with a moment of silence and an opportunity to offer reflections.”

Members of the SEFD will honoring Brooks and Acabou by attending services at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark later this week. More information on services is available below.

Those who wish to support Brooks and Acabou’s families can also contribute to a GoFundMe that has been set up by the Newark Firefighters Union. Donate here.

Read Wayne Brooks Jr.’s full obituary here:

Wayne M. Brooks Jr. was born on June 3, 1974, in Glen Ridge, NJ. The son of Linda (Terry) and Wayne Brooks Sr., he was raised in Irvington NJ, until his family relocated to Newark, NJ. He graduated from St. Benedicts Prep in 1992. Wayne was an exceptional student and a successful athlete, where he was a member of the first minority Sabre team to make it to the Jr. Olympics, representing St. Benedicts. He had a love for music and became a young and upcoming DJ.

In his early years, he went on to pursue a career at Continental Airlines, now known as United Airlines, where he worked for over 29 years. In those years he held many positions, with his current position as a member of the Move Team.

His life goal was to serve his community. Wayne made the decision to take the Newark Firefighter and Police examinations, where he achieved top scores in both, making him a sought-after recruit for both departments. After much consideration, knowing he had family members serving in law enforcement, he decided to make the brave decision to become a Professional Firefighter, graduating first in his class! Wayne served proudly in the Newark Fire Department for 16 years.

Wayne is known for his culinary skills throughout the Newark Fire Department, where he often prepared large meals for his colleagues that were top chef worthy. Not only did he cook at the firehouse, he also was a top chef at home, along with the many men in his family. Wayne had a crab cake recipe that was worthy of a medal of honor from the president! During his career as an exemplary firefighter, he took many young recruits under his wing, teaching them the expert ways of how to become better firefighters. Wayne, always looking for the value in others, never judged, always giving them a chance. His fellow firefighters know “The Bear” as a reliable, dependable, selfless member of the company, going above and beyond to make sure his fellow firefighters were supported, never seeking accolades or recognition.

On a Halloween night, Michele’s favorite occasion, while attending his Uncle Roger’s birthday celebration, Wayne planned a romantic proposal to his now wife Michele. They married and eventually settled in Union, NJ. Wayne and Michele enjoyed life with their two daughters, Taylor Brooks and Dasia Vaughn, and their two dogs, Zeus and Juno. Taylor and Dasia shared in his love for fencing, both excelling in the sport at Columbia High School. Wayne was extremely proud of his daughters’ academic achievements. Dasia graduated from Ramapo College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Taylor graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, with a degree in Nursing. Family and friends looked forward to their epic gatherings year-round where there was music, good times, good food, and lots of love. Everyone was welcomed at Michele & Wayne’s home.

Wayne had a passion for the Chicago Bears, horror movies, bowling, mountain biking, fishing, blackjack and was an avid gamer. His gaming family was part of Michele and Wayne’s daily household life. One of Wayne’s favorite shows is The Walking Dead; Wayne’s home was known as the haven if ever there was an apocalypse.

Wayne is survived by his wife Michele; daughters, Taylor and Dasia; mother Linda Terry Brooks; siblings Jason and Tiffany Brooks; nephew Kaiden; niece Skylar; mother in-law Phyllis Lee; brothers in-law Richard Lee Vaughn and Tanner Lee; uncle Roger Terry (Roslyn); aunts Sandra Terry and Pam Williams; goddaughter Kiana Terry; first cousins who are near and dear to his heart – Scott, Rhonda, Billy, Amenia, Damien, Nadirah, and Nafessah; long-time brothers from another mother and father, Edgar and Oscar Estremera; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Wayne was predeceased by his father Wayne Brooks Sr., grandparents Dorothy Brooks and Albert and Miriam Terry, his uncle William Terry Sr., cousins Christopher Terry and Tanya Worthy, and father in-law Richard Vaughn Sr.

Visitation for Wayne will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge Street, Newark, NJ 07104 from 4-8 pm.

The Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, July 14th at 10 am at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Cremation Private.

Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Buyus Funeral Home 426 Lafayette St., at Wilson Ave., Newark, NJ 07105.

In lieu of flowers, donations to GoFundMe page in support of the families of FF Acabou & FF Brooks, would be graciously appreciated.