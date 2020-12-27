PiaRocel Paras, 55, of Maplewood, Known for Her Warmth, Love and Strength

PiaRocel Paras, 55, of Maplewood, passed away on December 6, 2020.

Pia was born in the Tarlac City, Philippines and has lived in Maplewood since 2002. She received her undergraduate degree from University of Philippines and her Master’s degree from Asian Institute of Management. For the past several years she has been working as an administrative assistant in the Patent Department of Merck & Co. in Rahway.

Pia is survived by her husband Paul Sanjurjo, daughters Erlinda and Hannah Sanjurjo, and her brother Jean Paul Paras.

Messages on a tribute page testified to Paras’s warm and loving nature.

“Camping trips, birthday celebrations, special occasions, and holidays will never be the same without you, Pia. You were the life, the strength, and the direction that always kept our ‘troops’ moving. Thank you for helping me and Rey raise Ryan and Ria like they were your own. Rest in peace, our dearest Tita Pia. We will miss you a lot,” wrote Weny Guillen.

“She was such a kind, bubbly and caring friend,” wrote former college classmate and dorm mate Hazel Valdez-Acantilado.

“What I remember most about Aunt Pia is her smile because it was seemingly ever present,” wrote Casandra Sanjurjo.

“Pi, you were one of the strongest person I have ever known. You showed that real strength does not lie in the muscles but in the spirit. You had such an extraordinary fighting spirit and your unwavering positivity throughout your difficult journey is truly an inspiration. I was very blessed and touched to have known you and to have you as a friend. Love you like you were my sister and I will miss you so much. Rest In Peace my dear friend.” – Teri De Leon

“Words can’t express how much joy and love that you have brought to my brother in this life. You were always a bright light in this family. I thank you for the beautiful girls and entrusting in me to care for them going forward. You will always be with us. May you walk with god and family in heaven. I love you my sister.” — Margarita Alan

Pia’s life was celebrated at a Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Maplewood on Saturday, Dec 12. Interment was Private.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 would be appreciated.