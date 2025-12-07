Richard Harvey Janow, 82, Brilliant & Kind Physicist, Husband, Father

Richard Harvey Janow, Ph. D., born August 29,1943 in the Bronx, NY, passed away on December 5, 2025 at the age of 82. A devoted husband to Nancy and a loving father to Daniel Janow and Suzanne Janow, and a long time resident of South Orange, NJ.

Known for his brilliant and kind manner, Richard dedicated his life’s work to knowledge and teaching. A graduate of The Bronx High School of Science, Columbia College, and CUNY with a Doctorate in Physics, he was a Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff at Bell Laboratories working in computer research and defense systems, and a Professor of Physics at NJIT. He was awarded 10 patents for his work.

Beyond his professional life, Richard was a dedicated, caring, and thoughtful man. He loved deep belly laughs, intellectual discussions, and long walks in nature. Above all else, he cherished time spent with his family, prioritizing relationships and his presence with those he loved.

The family will be hosting an at home gathering of remembrance on Saturday, December 13 from 12-4 and Sunday, December 14 from 2-6. The family is grateful for love and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the South Orange Library Foundation and/or the South Orange Rescue Squad.