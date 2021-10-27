ElectionMaplewoodOpinionSchools / KidsSouth Orange

LETTER: Cuttle Will Continue to Serve the District with Integrity and Compassion

by Lauren Albrecht and Joe Forte
Five candidates are vying for three seats on the 9-member South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education on November 2, 2021: Shannon Cuttle (incumbent), William RodriguezQawi TelesfordArun Vadlamani and Kaitlin Wittleder. Terms are for three years. Village Green is posting letters in support of local candidates campaigning for election. If you wish to submit a letter, read Village Green’s Election Guidelines here.

Shannon Cuttle

Dear Editor:

In the coming week, many residents of the Maplewood/South Orange community will be casting their vote on many important issues on the ballot: town council, ballot questions, and perhaps most important, school board members.  The wealth of any community is the health, success and safety of its youth.  Maplewood/South Orange is fortunate to have a dedicated, competent, knowledgeable incumbent to vote for this November.

Shannon Cuttle has served the students and families of this community with the integrity, compassion, and engaged leadership that truly enriches the lives of all students.  Shannon’s progressive values of inclusion, diversity and representation are key to assuring that every student is seen, heard and supported.  We wholeheartedly support Shannon’s candidacy and we hope you will join us by casting your vote for Shannon to keep progress moving forward.

Sincerely,

Lauren Albrecht
Chair, NJ DSC LGBTQ Caucus

Joe Forte
Vice Chair, NJ DSC LGBTQ Caucus

