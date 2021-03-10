Letter: Parents’ Lack of Trust in South Orange-Maplewood School Officials and Teachers Union ‘Does Not Bode Well’ for Future Support

South Orange and Maplewood are towns where families look to raise their children in a community rich with diversity of people and thought. Where schools highlight achievements of all types and children grow supported by all stakeholders. Things are not perfect, but the expectation is that together, the community, educators . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.