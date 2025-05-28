Celebrate ‘Get Outdoors’ Day June 14 With Hikes in South Mountain Reservation & More

From the Office of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.:

Essex County, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. invites the public to join the Essex County Parks System on Saturday, June 14, from 9am to 1pm for the first annual Get Outdoors Day, a free and family-friendly event that encourages everyone to reconnect with nature and enjoy the great outdoors. Held to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Essex County Environmental Center, this exciting new event is part of the nationwide National Get Outdoors Day initiative, which promotes healthy, active outdoor fun and fosters appreciation for public lands.

“Our parks and reservations are wonderful resources for people of all ages to escape the concrete and asphalt, enjoy the outdoors, and take a deep breath of fresh air and relax. Join us in celebrating our open spaces by visiting one of our reservations to experience and discover the wonders of the outdoors,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. said.

Families, friends, and nature lovers of all ages and ability levels are invited to explore the scenic beauty of four of Essex County’s treasured green spaces: South Mountain Reservation, Eagle Rock Reservation, Hilltop Reservation and Mills Reservation. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a peaceful self-guided stroll or dive deeper with a guided hike, there’s something for everyone. Please note: guided hikes require advance registration at essexcountyparks.org.

This celebration offers the perfect opportunity to discover native plants, local wildlife, and scenic trails while enjoying quality time outdoors. It’s a great way to kick off the summer with a healthy, eco-friendly activity for the whole family to enjoy.

The event is made possible through the support of local environmental partners, including the Essex County Environmental Center, Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, South Mountain Conservancy, Hilltop Conservancy, Branch Brook Park Alliance, New Jersey Audubon, New Jersey Sierra Club-Essex Chapter, Native Plant Society of New Jersey-Essex Chapter, New York-New Jersey Trail Conference, and New York City Department of Parks Greenbelt Native Plant Nursery.

Below is a list of hikes taking place on Saturday, June 14. For complete information, visit essexcountyparks.org.

Essex County South Mountain Reservation

9 a.m., for all ages, meet at the South Mountain Dog Park on Bear Lane, Millburn, 1.5 hours, 3 miles, intermediate level, led by staff naturalists from the Essex County Environmental Center

9 a.m. and 11 a.m., for families with children ages 6 years and older, meet at the Clipper Pavilion, Cherry Lane, West Orange, 1.5 hours, 2 miles, beginner, led by educators from Essex County Turtle Back Zoo

10 a.m., for ages 14 years and older, meet at the Locust Grove parking lot, Millburn, 2 to 2.5 hours, moderate level, led by the New York City Greenbelt Native Plant Center

11:30 a.m., for adults and families with children ages 6 years and older, meet at the Turtle Back Rock parking lot, Walker Road, West Orange, 1.5 hours, 1 mile, beginner, led by the NJ Native Plant Society, Essex Chapter

8 p.m., for adults and families with children ages 15 years and older, meet at the Clipper Pavilion, Cherry Lane, West Orange, 3.5 miles, intermediate level, led by the South Mountain Conservancy

Essex County Hilltop Reservation

9:30 a.m., for ages 10 years and older, meet at the Essex County Robert O’Toole Community Center, 199 Fairview Avenue, Cedar Grove, 1.5 hours, 2.5 miles, intermediate level, led by the NY/NJ Trail Conference

11:30 a.m., for all ages, meet at the Hilltop Dog Park, Courter Lane, North Caldwell, 1.5 hours, 2.5 miles, intermediate level, led by staff naturalists from the Essex County Environmental Center

Essex County Mills Reservation

9 a.m., for adults and families with children ages 10 years and older, meet at Normal Avenue, Cedar Grove, 1.5 hours, 2.2 miles, intermediate level, led by the NY/NJ Trail Conference

11:30 a.m., for adults and families with children ages 10 and older, meet at Normal Avenue, Cedar Grove, 1.5 hours, 2.2 miles, intermediate level, led by staff naturalists from the Essex County Environmental Center

Essex County Eagle Rock Reservation

9 a.m., for families with children ages 10 years and older, meet at Eagle Rock Meadow, Crest Drive, West Orange, 1 hour, beginner, led by the NJ Native Plant Society, Essex Chapter

9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 noon, for adults and families with children ages 8 years and older, meet at Eagle Rock Meadow, Crest Drive, West Orange, 45 minutes, 1 mile, beginner, led by the Eagle Rock Conservancy and the NJ Chapter of the Sierra Club

9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., for all ages, meet at the Eagle Rock Meadow, Crest Drive, West Orange, 1.5 hours, 1.5 miles, intermediate level, led by staff naturalists from the Essex County Environmental Center

Essex County Branch Brook Park

8 a.m., for adults and families with children ages 10 years and older, meet at the Prudential Concert Grove, Branch Brook Drive, Newark, 3.5 miles, 1.5 hours, moderate level, led by the Branch Brook Park Alliance