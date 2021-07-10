2 Men Shot on Hughes St in Maplewood Remain Hospitalized, Police Seek Information

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On 7/9/21, at approximately 8:53 pm, Maplewood Officers were dispatched to the area of Hughes St after receiving multiple calls of an individual shot. When officers arrived, they located two males, one 21 and one 23 years old (Maplewood residents) that had been shot.

Both males were transported to University Hospital for treatment and are still hospitalized. The Maplewood Police Department Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident. At this time, it appears that the victims were targeted and that this is an isolated incident.

It is unclear at this point if a vehicle was involved or related to the incident. It should be noted that upon our arrival, we were getting reports from area residents of persons running through their yards. Several persons were detained and interviewed by detectives.

No suspects have been arrested or identified at this time. Officers have completed a thorough canvass of the area for witnesses, evidence and video. Officers went door to door last night and this morning to address neighborhood safety and concerns moving forward. Anyone with video, information or other tips pertaining to this incident are asked to send it to Detective Baez at cbaez@twp.Maplewood.nj.us. Individuals can provide their information or remain anonymous.