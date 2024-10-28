3 Men Demand Maplewood Resident’s Cellphone at Chyzowych Field

The following items were reported by the Maplewood Police Department in its October 10 and October 17 police blotters:

October 13, 2014: Robbery: On 10/13/24 at approximately 1:17 PM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to the area of West Parker Avenue on a report of a robbery. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that a male resident was walking through Chyzowych Field when he was approached by three males. One of the males demanded the resident’s cell phone. After snatching the phone from the resident, the males entered and left in a red SUV. The resident did not suffer any injury during the altercation. Anyone having information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Maplewood Police Department and/ or email SGyimoty@MaplewoodNJ.gov.

On 10/17/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a residence on Boyden Ave on a report of a burglary. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and stole person items. The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau is still actively investigating the incident. Anyone having information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Maplewood Police Department 973-762-3400 and/ or

email WIsetts@MaplewoodNJ.gov.