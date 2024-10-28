MaplewoodPolice and Fire

3 Men Demand Maplewood Resident’s Cellphone at Chyzowych Field

by
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The following items were reported by the Maplewood Police Department in its October 10 and October 17 police blotters:

October 13, 2014: Robbery: On 10/13/24 at approximately 1:17 PM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to the area of West Parker Avenue on a report of a robbery. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that a male resident was walking through Chyzowych Field when he was approached by three males. One of the males demanded the resident’s cell phone. After snatching the phone from the resident, the males entered and left in a red SUV. The resident did not suffer any injury during the altercation. Anyone having information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Maplewood Police Department and/ or email SGyimoty@MaplewoodNJ.gov.

On 10/17/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a residence on Boyden Ave on a report of a burglary. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and stole person items. The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau is still actively investigating the incident. Anyone having information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Maplewood Police Department 973-762-3400 and/ or
email WIsetts@MaplewoodNJ.gov.

Related Articles

‘Your Third Base’ Shared Workplace Relaunches as ‘Maplewood...

South Orange Warns of Elevated Risk of Wildfires

LETTER: Brown, Bennett & Kapadia to Bring Optimism,...

LETTER: Stephan’s Thoughtful Approach Will Bring Fresh Perspective...

Audrey Rowe, Program Director of the Community Coalition...

MEND’s Green Bean Gala Raises $280K for Local...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE