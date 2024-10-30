Authorities: Son Convicted in 2021 Killing of Mother in Maplewood

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, October 29, 2024:

Son Convicted of Killing Mother In Maplewood, New Jersey

Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II announced today that Benjamin Avrut, 38, has been found guilty of first-degree murder by an Essex County jury in the beating death of his 70-year-old mother Gwen Avrut. The jury reached this verdict after rejecting Mr. Avrut’s insanity defense. Assistant Prosecutor F. Garnes tried the case before the Honorable Judge Christopher Romanyshyn, J.S.C.

Jury deliberation began on Thursday October 17th and ended on Friday October 18th. The Jury returned the verdict after a day and a half of deliberation.

Assistant Prosecutor F. Garnes said the incident occurred at The Top, a luxury condominium in Maplewood, New Jersey on January 4, 2021.

Avrut, who had a history of drug abuse and gambling addiction, entered his sleeping mother’s apartment at midnight on January 4, 2021. When she awoke, Mr. Avrut beat her to death with his fists. Avrut then engaged in a series of elaborate deceptions to make it appear as if his mother attacked him before taking her own life. This includes texts to his sister from his mother’s phone falsely claiming she attacked him. Avrut also attempted to cover up his mother’s murder by staging her suicide. Prosecutor Garnes argued that Avrut killed his mother to inherit $9 million.

Assistant Prosecutor F. Garnes commends Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator D. Posada and Officer W. Issets of Maplewood, New Jersey for their outstanding work.

Avrut is scheduled for sentencing before Judge Christopher Romanyshyn on December 13th.

He faces a minimum of 30-years in prison.