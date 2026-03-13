Jewish Students Demand Action After Recent Antisemitic Incident at Columbia High School

On March 5, Frank Sanchez, principal of Columbia High School, released a statement to the school community reporting that antisemitic graffiti had been found in a boys’ bathroom on the first floor of the D wing on March 4. In the statement, he wrote that the message included the phrase “Jews control the world.”

The incident is being investigated by the Maplewood Police and Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Sanchez said he would be meeting with student leaders to “discuss how we can make Columbia High School even more inclusive.”

Meanwhile students at CHS are voicing their concerns.

“Antisemitism in the U.S. is rising and Columbia High School is not immune to it,” said Miles Dybner, co-president of the Jewish Student Union (JSU) club at Columbia. Dybner told Village Green, “We need our community to do more to stop the rise of the hate movement growing in our midst here in our supposed tolerant community.”

Vivian Kubany, a junior at Columbia who joined the district freshman year after previously going to a Jewish private school, described how this attack has affected her: “It made me feel out of place because school is a place where you should feel safe. Suddenly, there are people around me who do not respect my culture and religion.”

This is not the first antisemitic graffiti attack that has happened at Columbia. In November 2025, graffiti was found in a boys bathroom of the words “F— Kikes” with a swastika. Previously, in 2023 and 2017, other incidents of antisemitic graffiti were found in school bathrooms.

Although the incidents have all been reported to the police, some students are upset with the lack of intervention and meaningful change the school has made in response to these attacks. Scarlett Friedland, another co-president of JSU, told Village Green, “I think it’s crucial to educate ourselves and to keep pushing the administration to condemn antisemitism with more follow through. There was no assembly. There was no gathering of students to address this. Proclamations against hate are only as effective as their execution.” She added, “Us students need to be forced to look at something, especially when it’s uncomfortable. That’s what the school didn’t do.”

Another student at Columbia had a different perspective. When asked what they think the school should have done, the student, who asked that their name be withheld, said, “I do not know what the school could have done differently. When it comes to hate speech, I think the best thing to do is report it to the police and not give it attention, because sometimes ignoring it can prevent those responsible from getting the reaction they want.”

In 2024, the Federal Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced that SOMSD was under investigation for discrimination under Title VI Shared Ancestry, under the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The OCR hasn’t provided specifics about the investigation; however, it does report that the probe is for alleged “discrimination involving shared ancestry,” which includes antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Meanwhile, more students are coming out to share personal stories of Jewish-hate they have experienced at Columbia. Mia Myers, a senior, mentioned how she saw/found a carved out Swastika on her math table. Sadie Gewirtz, a junior, also described walking through the hallways while overhearing casually antisemitic conversations and people staring at her Star of David necklace.

“It’s disheartening to see these acts of antisemitism, but I have hope in our Jewish students that we can overcome hate and remain a strong united community,” said junior Vered Shapiro.

In response to the graffiti, Superintendent Bing said the district will strengthen efforts to foster “an environment where the dignity and humanity of every person are honored and protected.” The district also plans to increase Holocaust education and expand restorative practices. However, Friedland responded to Bing’s statement by saying that these measures do not suggest the incident will result in consequences “beyond a slap on the wrist.”

“For non-Jews and allies, make sure to remind your Jewish friends and community members that you stand with them in this terrifying time,” said Dybner.

Celia Mann is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School who is working as a paid freelancer with Village Green through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.