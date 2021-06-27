‘Justice for Moussa’ Rally Planned for June 30, More Than $30K Raised for Reward

A rally demanding justice for Moussa Fofana, the 18-year-old Columbia High School junior who was shot and killed June 6 at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood, is planned for June 30.

The rally will begin at 6 p.m. at Ritzer Field at Columbia High School and then proceed to Underhill Sports Complex.

No arrests have been made as yet. An investigation, which is active and ongoing, is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Maplewood Police Department. More than $30,000 has been raised in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Fofana’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta, who donated $10,000 to the reward fund, is organizing contributions. “More than $10,000 has been collected since I made my contribution to the County’s reward fund,” said Profeta. “The total is now in excess of $30,000. I hope this helps to shake some information loose.”

Those who want to contribute to the reward fund by Venmo can send donations to @Fred-Profeta and add “Justice for Moussa” in the note section.

“Venmo may ask you for the last 4 digits of my phone number for verification purposes – they are 1108,” says Profeta, who shared this information with local media as well as on Facebook. “If you want to donate by check, make it payable to Essex County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers and on the memo line write ‘Justice for Moussa’. Send your checks to me and I will get them to the Sheriff. We want to keep track of all the money that is being collected in the “Justice for Moussa Reward Fund” and sent to the Sheriff. My address is 1 Hickory Drive, Maplewood 07040. PLEASE SHARE THESE INSTRUCTIONS!”

