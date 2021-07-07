MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Fire Captain Deployed to Surfside, FL Collapse With NJ State Team

by Mary Barr Mann
written by Mary Barr Mann
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Maplewood Fire Department Captain Joseph Alvarez has been deployed to Surfside, FL as a member of an elite New Jersey search and rescue team.

Alvarez is assisting in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse which occurred in the early morning hours of June 24. As of today, the bodies of 46 victims have been recovered with 94 people still unaccounted for.

Maplewood Acting Fire Chief Chris Ariemma explains that Alvarez has been dispatched with NJ Task Force-1 (NJTF-1), “a highly skilled and trained group that specializes in Search & Rescue Operations.”

Maplewood Fire Captain Joseph Alvarez

“Captain Alvarez has been deployed in the past to areas affected by other incidents such as this building collapse, as well as, weather caused natural disasters,” said Ariemma. “His initial deployment time period for this event is two weeks, however, it can be shortened and/or lengthened at any time. He is assigned a 12-hour shift each day to search through the rubble and debris.”

Ariemma noted that, “Due to the nature of the deployment, Captain Alvarez would not be available to be contacted.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Cinema Lab to Open The Village Cinemas at...

‘Juliet and Her Romeo’ Directed by ‘House of...

Columbia High Girls 4X400 Team Places 6th in...

TIMELINE: Artificial Turf Public Discussions & Actions in...

SOMSD Announces Summer Reading List, Assignments for 2021-22...

OPINION: Say No to Artificial Turf at DeHart...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE