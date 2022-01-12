Maplewood Fire Official Provides Safety Tips for Space Heaters

Happy new year to all. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of Sunday’s tragic fatal fire in the Bronx.

In light of this tragedy, the Maplewood Fire Department would like to remind residents and employees to use extreme caution when operating space heaters. Keep heaters away from combustible materials. Always plug a space heater directly into a wall receptacle; never plug them into extension cords or power strips. Use a heater with a tip switch; in the event the heater falls over it will shut off automatically. Ensure you have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. If you have a fire in your home or apartment, close the door behind you as you leave. If you live in a multi-family dwelling that has self-closers on the doors, never disable them or tamper with them.

If anyone should have any questions feel free to reach out.

Stay safe,

Bob Conklin

Fire Official

Maplewood Fire Department