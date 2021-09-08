Breaking NewsBusinessMaplewoodPolice and Fire

UPDATE: Maplewood Firefighter Injured Responding to Fire at Arturo’s Building

by The Village Green
The Village Green
One Maplewood firefighter was injured as crews responded to smoke and fire conditions at the building housing Arturo’s Osteria & Pizzeria at the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue early this afternoon.

Witnesses on site said that everyone had been safely evacuated from the building, which includes apartments above Arturo’s. Maplewood Acting Fire Chief Chris Ariemma reports that “the fire was contained to the oven exhaust flue pipe on the outside of the building.”

Ariemma says that one firefighter “did fall through the floor while in the attic. He is at St Barnabas seeking further treatment.”

Mutual aid from South Orange, Irvington and Union fire departments was provided on scene.

This story will be updated.

Photos by Susanna Mann:

Photos by Joy Yagid:

