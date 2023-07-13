Maplewood Police Blotter: 6 Laptops Stolen from Maplewood Pool

From the Maplewood Police Department:

July 6, 2023: DUI Arrest: On this date MPD responded to the intersection of Parker Avenue and Peachtree Road on a report of an overturned motor vehicle. During the investigation the driver, Kurt Wilson of Newark, NJ was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated [39:4-50]. Mr. Wilson was issued his motor vehicle summons for Driving While Intoxicated along with an additional four summonses. He was later released into the custody of a responsible adult.

July 7, 2023: Burglary: On this date MPD responded to 187 Boyden Avenue (Maplewood Community Pool) on a report of a burglary that had taken place during the overnight hours. The caller reported that while walking towards the rear of the building he observed one of the first-floor windows ajar, which allows direct access into the main building. Upon entering the building, he observed that a hallway desk and an adjacent room had been rummaged through. The caller reported that the window in question was left closed, but not locked by pool staff when the building was secured for the evening. The caller reported a total of six (6) laptops were taken. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

July 8,2023: Larceny/Theft: On this date MPD responded to the area of Midland Blvd on a report of a past tense theft from a motor vehicle. The caller reported that during the overnight hours the driver’s side window of his Grey 2022 BMW, was shattered and items were removed. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

July 8,2023: Motor Vehicle Theft: On this date MPD responded to the intersection of Boyden Avenue and Tuscan Road on a report of a motor vehicle theft. The caller reported that he had parked his vehicle, a Black 2019 Mazda 6, on Tuscan Road to make a Door Dash delivery. The caller reported that the vehicle was left unsecured and running. While making his delivery he observed two male subjects enter into the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the area South on Tuscan Road. The motor vehicle was later recovered by NJIT PD.

July 8, 2023: Larceny/Theft: On this date a report was generated documenting a theft of items from an unsecured motor vehicle. The complainant reported that an unknown male subject made entry into her vehicle, a 2019 Audi Q7, and removed her purse. Video footage of the incident was forwarded to the Maplewood Police Departments Detective Bureau for further investigation.

July 10, 2023: Larceny/Theft: On this date a report was generated documenting a past tense theft from a motor vehicle. The caller reported that on 7/8/23 at approximately 8:30am she parked her motor vehicle, a Silver 2022 Land Rover, at 264 Boyden Avenue and when she returned, she observed that multiple items were missing. The caller reported that the vehicle was parked in the rear of the building and left unsecured The Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident.

July, 11, 2023: Larceny/Theft: On this date MPD responded to Ridgwood Road on an anonymous report of a theft from a motor vehicle. The caller reported that a motor vehicle, an 2012 Audi was parked in a driveway on Ridgewood Road, sitting on a tire jack with the rear passenger wheel missing. The caller reported observing an Audi A4 parked on the street, in front of the Audi just moments prior. The caller reported that when they drove back around the Audi A4 was no longer on scene and the wheel was missing. Detectives were able to make contact with the owner of the 2012 Audi and confirm the theft of the wheel. The Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident.

July 12, 2023: Larceny/Theft: On this date MPD responded to the area of Boyden Avenue on a report of a past tense theft. The caller reported that at an unknown time his electric scooter was stolen from his garage. The Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident.

July 12, 2023: Motor Vehicle Theft: On this date a report was generated documenting a theft of a motor vehicle. The complainant reported that a motor vehicle rented from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, located at 2178 Millburn Avenue, was not returned by the due date of 06/12/23. The Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident.

In addition to the above events, there was one shoplifting incident during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.