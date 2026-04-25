Maplewood Police Blotter: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Treated for Minor Injuries

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Police Blotter

04/17/2026 Warrant Arrest: At approximately 10:59 a.m., Maplewood Police Department patrols conducted a motor vehicle stop near 180 Boyden Ave. At this time, patrols were notified that the driver had several outstanding warrants. The 42-year-old driver from Kenilworth, New Jersey, was placed under arrest and transported to East Orange PD without further incident.

04/23/2026 Pedestrian Struck: At 8:04 p.m., MPD patrols responded to the intersection of Burnet and Baker streets on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian stated that while attempting to use the crosswalk she was struck in the right leg causing minor injuries. The driver and vehicle remained on scene. The pedestrian was later transported by South Essex Fire Department to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation. No tickets were issued at this time.

Other Information:

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Blue Envelope Program is a safety initiative designed to help individuals with Autism or other communication differences during interactions with law enforcement, especially during traffic stops. For more information, please contact the Community Engagement Unit at Ext: 7923

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.