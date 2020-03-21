A car left unlocked with a spare key in it was stolen from Washington Park on March 15 at around 8 p.m., and was later found crashed into a tree on Boyden Avenue, Maplewood Police said.
Here is the rest of this week’s police blotter:
March . . .
Maplewood Police: Car Stolen on Washington Park Found Crashed into Tree on Boyden Ave.
