Maplewood Police: Delivery Person Robbed on Indiana Street

The Village Green
From Maplewood Police:

On Thursday, February 15, 2024 at approximately 7:30 PM, the Maplewood Police Department responded to Indiana St on a report of a robbery. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that the actor called a local Chinese Restaurant and placed an order for delivery on Indiana St. When the delivery person arrived to the location, the actor grabs the food, and demands money from the delivery person. The suspect was described as a black male approximately 6’ in height, wearing a black skull cap, black mask, and black wind breaker style jacket. The actor fled on foot into Union Twp. The delivery person was not injured in this incident.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Rella at 973-761-7926 or email NRELLA@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV

 

 

