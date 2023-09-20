Maplewood Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Irvington Ave. Business

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On 09/19/2023 at approximately 1824 hours, Maplewood PD responded to M&D Services, located at 754 Irvington Avenue, on a report of an Armed Robbery. The caller reported that while assisting a customer, two unknown male subjects entered the establishment. One subject approached him, placed a hand on his shoulder, and ordered him to the ground. The second subject then approached him, brandished a handgun and demanded that he hand over his money. At this time subject one located approximately $500.00 in cash, inside of a drawer and then both exited the establishment on foot heading West on Parker Avenue. The actors are described as black males with partial facial coverings. The caller did not report any injuries to MPD while on scene and refused medical attention. The Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident and extra patrols have been assigned to the area.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Rella at 973-761- 7926 or NRELLA@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV