Maplewood Police Report Two Burglaries, Two Stolen Cars

From Maplewood Police Department:

Press Release

November 7th – November 13th

November 7-11, 2024: Motor Vehicle Rummages: Between 11/7/24 and 11/11/24, the Maplewood Police Department received reports of motor vehicle rummages on Orchard Road, Springfield Avenue, Midland Boulevard, Hughes Street, Tiffany Place, and Cherry Place.

November 10, 2024: Stolen Motor Vehicle: On 11/10/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Laurel Avenue residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft. The driver of a 2017 Honda CRV left their vehicle unlocked and running in their driveway. Unknown suspect(s) entered the vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction. The vehicle was later recovered in Irvington, NJ.

November 10, 2024: Stolen Motor Vehicle: On 11/10/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Irvington Avenue residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft. The driver of a 2021 Toyota RAV4 left their vehicle unlocked and running, when unknown suspect(s) entered the vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction.

November 12, 2024: Burglary: On 11/12/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Colonial Terrace residence on a report of a burglary. After an on-scene investigation, officers were able to determine that unknown suspects entered the residence through an unsecured rear door, and rummaged through drawers possibly searching for vehicle keys. No items were reported missing at this time. This incident is still under investigation by the Maplewood Police Detectives, anyone with information or video of the incident is encouraged to contact the police department.

November 12, 2024: Burglary: On 11/5/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Valley Street business on a report of a theft. A South Orange resident was meeting with someone to sell some personal items. When the suspect was handed the items to inspect prior to the purchase, they fled into a vehicle and left the scene.

In addition to the above events, there was an additional one shoplifting incident during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.