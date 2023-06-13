Maplewood Police Respond to Report of Attempted Robbery on Elmwood Ave

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On Tuesday June 13, 2023 at approximately 7:06 AM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to Elmwood Ave on a report of an attempted robbery. Upon further investigation, the victim was walking when a black Range Rover stopped across the street from her and the driver began speaking to her. The victim further reported that she wasn’t able to hear everything that the driver was saying because of distance, however the victim believed to have heard the driver state “empty your pockets, and keep walking”. The victim ignored the request and kept walking. The Range Rover then drove off last seen traveling east on Elmwood Ave. At no point did the driver exit the vehicle or display/ suggest any weapon. The driver was described to be a black male believed to be in his early 20’s.

The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau is still investigating the incident and attempting to locate the vehicle. No further details can be released as this is an active on-going investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Zuhowski at 973-761-7929 or email JZUHOWSKI@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV.