Maplewood Police Seek Wawa Customer Who Allegedly Brandished Pocket Knife in Altercation

A customer allegedly drew a small pocket knife inside the Wawa on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood early Thursday morning, following an altercation he had with an employee. No threats or assaults were reported, police said.

On Thursday at around 7:09 a.m., Maplewood police responded to the Wawa at 1511 Springfield Avenue regarding a dispute between a customer and employee, according to Det. Lt. Michael Palmerezzi. The employee, a gas station attendant, told police he had a “verbal altercation” with a man, and during the argument the man went into the Wawa to report the attendant to management.

Inside the store, the man allegedly brandished a small pocket knife; he did not threaten or assault the employee. The man then left the store, got into a two-door sedan and headed east on Springfield Avenue.

Police describe the man as 40 years old, black, approximately 5’5″ with a skinny build, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and blue jeans.

See the full incident report here:

January 19, 2023: Public Disturbance/Civil: On Thursday, 1/19/2023 at approximately 7:09 a.m. Maplewood Patrols responded to 1511 Springfield Avenue (Wawa) on a dispute between customer and employee. Patrol units arrived and gas attendant reported having a verbal altercation with an unknown male. The employee and the customer continued to argue when the unknown male went inside the establishment to report the employee to management. Once inside the Wawa, the unknown male allegedly brandishes a small pocket knife. Actor doesn’t threaten or assault employee and exits the store and enters a two-door sedan and heads eastbound on Springfield Ave. He is described as a 40-year-old black male, approximately 5’5’’ in height, skinny build wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and blue jeans.