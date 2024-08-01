MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police: Woman Injured in Scooter Accident on Springfield Avenue

by
The Village Green
From the Maplewood Police Department:

On Sunday July 28, 2024 at approximately 6:00 PM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to Springfield Avenue and Rutgers Street on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a scooter. Officers arrived on scene and rendered aid to the 42-year-old female who was still laying in the street. South Essex Fire Department ambulance arrived on scene and transported the female to area hospital. The female suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Although the incident originally was reported as a motor vehicle crash with a vehicle leaving the scene, after further investigation, it was determined that no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

 

