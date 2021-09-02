MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Resident Killed in Flood Waters

by The Village Green
A Maplewood resident, who apparently was swept away in flood waters and killed, has been found, according to Maplewood police.

The man, in his 50s, was reported missing by family last night. Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul says that police launched an exhaustive search last night during the storm but we only able to locate the man this morning in the vicinity of Ridgewood Road near Millburn.

“Not until the flood waters subsided and until daylight was when we were able to locate him,” said DeVaul.

DeVaul said that police were not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Meanwhile, police continue to deal with sinkholes (one on Pierson near Valley), trees down and transformers out (Field Road), as well as numerous abandoned cars in the Maplewood Village and Valley Street area. Four police cruisers were flooded out last night and needed to be towed as police worked to aid stranded motorists, said DeVaul.

Meanwhile, Maplewood fire personnel are working to help secure basement boilers and aid in cleanup at businesses in Maplewood Village.

This story will be updated.

