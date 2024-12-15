Maplewood Township Instructs Residents to Report Drone Sightings to FBI

Concerns about numerous unexplained drone sighting have shaken much of New Jersey — including South Orange and Maplewood

Now the Township of Maplewood has issued instructions for residents to follow in reporting drone sightings.

On December 14, the Township sent an email to residents saying that it “is aware of resident reports of drones flying over Maplewood in recent days, similar to sightings in northern New Jersey since last month.”

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into drone sightings,” read the email. “Residents can report drone sightings to the FBI online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI issued a statement on Thursday, December 12th, stating that they have no evidence that the reported drone sightings pose a public safety threat. Should law enforcement identify any public safety threat effecting our residents, the Township would provide immediate notification to residents.”

The message concluded, “The Township shares the concerns of many residents who would like more information on investigations into these drone sightings, and we will continue to request more information from our state and federal partners.”