Maplewood Twp Admin Apologizes for Lack of Alert Re: Jan. 4 Incident

by The Village Green
The Village Green
After theTownship of Maplewood NJ and the Maplewood Police Department sent the following release on Sunday, January 8, 2023, Village Green reached out to Maplewood Community Board on Police Chair Ayoola Akinnuoye. Akinnuoye responded: “The Board appreciates that the mistake was acknowledged and believe that Nixel alerts are a key element of transparency and safety for the community. So, it’s our hope that the department has resolved the policy issues so this doesn’t happen again.”

Jacoby Street Robbery

Maplewood, New Jersey — On Wednesday January 4, 2023 at approximately 1:39 am, the Maplewood Police Department received a 911 call from a 49-year-old resident of Jacoby Street who stated that he was just robbed in his driveway. Unfortunately, a Nixle alert was never sent out to the community regarding this incident.

“We sincerely regret that an alert was never sent,” said Interim Township Administrator Gregg Schuster. “There was an internal miscommunication that resulted in the alert not being issued. Part of being transparent is admitting when you’ve made a mistake and we clearly fell short in this instance. I will be working with Chief Sally to ensure that the community is notified of future incidents in a timely manner.”

