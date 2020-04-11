Missing Rutgers Honor Student Had Running Route Through South Orange-Maplewood

After 13 days, East Orange resident and Rutgers University Honors student Yasir Williams is still missing, as family, friends and police continue the search for him.

Yasir, 21, was last seen on March 29 at 11:30 p.m. when he left his home on Edgar Street in East Orange, NJ. He is 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 158 lbs.

According to RLS Media, “Williams was last seen wearing grey sweats, blue, red and grey Nike sneakers, and a yellow hoodie. Authorities located his hoodie and wallet during a search in the vicinity of Wayne Avenue and Sanford Street in East Orange.”

Yasir’s family and friends have been posting notices around South Orange and Maplewood, including the Columbia High School area, as Yasir had a running route from East Orange past Seton Hall and into Maplewood.

Anyone with information should contact East Orange Police at 973-266-5041.

